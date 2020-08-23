August 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead