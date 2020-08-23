August 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 23, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 23, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 23, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov