US Postal Service Launches Updated Website

The US Postal Service has launched an updated Election Mail website to help with an expected increase in mail-in voting this November.

The website, which USPS says provides clear and concise information about voting by mail, is available 24/7 by visiting usps.com/votinginfo. USPS said the website’s catalyst is the fact that many states are choosing to expand mail-in voting options in the upcoming elections and there will likely be a significant increase in demand among postal customers to participate in those elections by using the mail.

For domestic voters, the website provides direct links to federal election resources as well as links to state-specific resources. For overseas and military voters, the new site provides additional information, including links to resources supporting their election participation.

The site also highlights what the Postal Service views as the most critical information for voters who opt to vote through the US Mail: That, in requesting or casting a mail-in ballot, they not only must comply with their local jurisdiction’s requirements but also should start the process early.

To allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, the Postal Service strongly recommends that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date. The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials. Voters should contact their local election officials for further information about deadlines and other requirements.

In addition, the site provides resources to state and local election officials as part of the Postal Service’s ongoing efforts to partner with such officials. The site guides election officials in contacting Postal Service personnel to discuss how they can design their mailings in a manner that comports with postal regulations, improves mailpiece visibility and ensures efficient processing as well as timely delivery.

The site also provides links to information, such as the official 2020 Official Election Mail Kit (Kit 600) and the State and Local Election Officials User’s Guide (Publication 632), both of which were distributed to 11,500 election officials earlier this year.

Election officials and voters are being asked to be mindful of the Postal Service’s established delivery standards and consider how the mail actually works so that voters have adequate time to request, receive, complete, and send their mail-in ballots. The Postal Service will continue to do everything in its power to efficiently handle and deliver Election Mail, including ballots, in a manner consistent with the proven processes and procedures that have been relied upon for years.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.