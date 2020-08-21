DOH Reports 230 Cases of Coronavirus, 1 New Death Friday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 230 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the statewide total to 6,072. DOH also reported the 46th virus-related death since it began tracking the pandemic in late February.

The Big Island reported 13 new cases, according to DOH statistics, where the department says 41 cases remained active as of Friday. Cases are spread across the island, though are most heavily concentrated in the East Hawai‘i area, particularly Hilo. The state does not typically provide more in-depth details on new cases in its regular updates. The DOH virus tracker, which maps cases by district on each island, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 5,547

Maui: 269

Hawai‘i: 177

Kaua‘i: 56

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 337 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 46 have died. A total of 2,072 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.