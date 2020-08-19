August 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 3:32PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

:

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 54. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 65. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east southeast wind.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead