Chamber, UHERO Survey Projects Grim Business Outlook

A recent survey indicates COVID-19 will shutter more local businesses than previously thought, as the return of tourism to Hawai‘i is likely to be delayed again.

In a survey conducted by the Hawai‘i Chamber of Commerce and the University of Hawai‘i Economic Research Organization (UHERO), which was released late last week, nearly one out of five businesses questioned said they don’t expect to survive the coronavirus pandemic. The data is according to a press release from the Chamber.

The follow-up survey, which connects data from another set of questions asked in April, showed the number of businesses expecting to close jumped from 6% to 17% in the four months in between.

“The topline findings are troubling, there is no sign yet of significant recovery, and depending on when the pandemic is brought under control and when the tourist economy can safely reopen, the survey suggests that businesses will need significant support if they are to weather this crisis,” UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham said.

The survey of 464 Hawai‘i businesses found that nearly 20% reported having no revenue at all and another 20% reported earnings of less than half of their baseline monthly revenue in July.

These numbers are slightly improved since the previous survey when over 30% of businesses reported no revenue, but point to only a modest stabilizing effect on the local economy and are consistent with other UHERO data on small business revenue, the release said.

“This latest UHERO analysis further validates that local businesses are still in dire straits, despite the federal assistance many of them received,” Sherry Menor-McNamara, President & CEO, Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i said. “The dramatic increase in the percentage of businesses reporting they will not survive this pandemic is alarming, but not surprising. Many of our businesses have not reached the stabilization phase, much less, the recovery phase, and will remain in this precarious state until travel reopens.”

Other highlights of the survey included the following: