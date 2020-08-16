Coronavirus Cases in Hawai‘i Top 5,000 Sunday

By Big Island Now
August 16, 2020, 12:13 PM HST (Updated August 16, 2020, 12:13 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 220 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 5,042.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 4,591
  • Maui: 226
  • Hawai‘i: 148
  • Kaua‘i: 54
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23
A total of 283 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 40 have died. To date, 1,841 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

 

