Coronavirus Cases in Hawai‘i Top 5,000 Sunday

Coronavirus Cases in Hawai‘i Top 5,000 SundayAugust 16, 2020, 12:13 PM HST (Updated August 16, 2020, 12:13 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 220 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 5,042.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 4,591
- Maui: 226
- Hawai‘i: 148
- Kaua‘i: 54
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23
A total of 283 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 40 have died. To date, 1,841 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.