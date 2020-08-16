Coronavirus Cases in Hawai‘i Top 5,000 Sunday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 220 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 5,042.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 4,591

Maui: 226

Hawai‘i: 148

Kaua‘i: 54

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

SPONSORED VIDEO

A total of 283 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 40 have died. To date, 1,841 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.