2 Injured in Domestic-Related Shooting, HPD Says

A man and woman are in stable condition after a domestic-related shooting incident in Puna early Saturday morning.

Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Puna patrol responded to the incident at approximately 3:45 a.m. Police received a report that a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, both of Puna, were shot in a vehicle while in the area of Highway 11 and Oshiro Road.

While officers were responding to the scene, information was received that the individuals were with Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel on Old Volcano Road in Keaʻau.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries. They later underwent surgery and are currently in stable condition.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation, which is currently classified as a domestic-related type incident.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Blaine Morishita of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2385 or [email protected]