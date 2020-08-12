DOH Reports 2 More Deaths, 202 New COVID-19 Cases

Hawai‘i Department of Health reports 202 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths bringing the statewide death toll to 38.

The cumulative number of cases now sits at 3,958. Infections reported today were identified on O‘ahu with 197, Kaua‘i with two, Hawai‘i Island with two, and Maui with one. Community spread of the coronavirus, particularly on O‘ahu, continues to be the primary cause of new infections, health officials say.

“The important factor to keep in mind is, community-associated infections continue to be responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases in the past week and a half,” said DOH Director Bruce Anderson. “The virus is transmitted through droplets, and that’s why wearing masks and distancing is so important. We must all continue these and other safe practices.”

There are multiple clusters of infections, including five distinct restaurant clusters; however, each involves a few employees at single locations, and no transmission to customers has been identified at this time. An employee potluck at Honolulu Hale is a potential transmission source for 11 cases of illness among City and County of Honolulu workers.

SPONSORED VIDEO

DOH is investigating these cases and working with these establishments on quarantine and prevention measures for their staff. There is no risk to the public at this time and no cases beyond the workers. As more information becomes available it will be shared.

Anderson also extended condolences to the family and friends of four O‘ahu men; the latest victims of the disease. The deaths of two of the men, both over 60-years-old, were reported Tuesday but included in case counts today. The third and fourth deaths reported today are men 40-59 years old, at least one of whom had underlying health conditions.

Investigations into all of the deaths are ongoing.