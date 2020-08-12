Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported in OCCC

Four additional O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) adult corrections offices (ACOs) and three OCCC inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The new infections at OCCC now total seven ACOs and nine inmates. Contact tracing of all staff and inmate cases within the Department of Public Safety (PSD) is on-going with the Department of Health.

The DOH is organizing the testing of OCCC staff and inmates, identified through contact tracing as having possible exposure to the virus cluster at OCCC. DOH is coordinating with the National Guard to perform the testing, which started Aug. 10 and will continue through the week.

OCCC is contracting with a professional cleaning/sanitation company to perform a deep-clean of the quarantine housing and intake areas at OCCC as soon as possible. In the meantime, OCCC operations staff and work lines are increasing cleaning of all housing and intake areas.

SPONSORED VIDEO

With the concurrence of the Judiciary, all transports to court from all O‘ahu facilities will be suspended through Friday. Video hearings will still be accommodated to the extent possible and as legally permissible.

PSD is in constant contact with the Judiciary to assure the safety of all staff and inmates involved. PSD will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves.