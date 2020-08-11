Kona Coffee & Tea First Harvest Celebration

Kona Coffee & Tea will hold its Sixth Annual First Harvest on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, and the public is invited to attend.

This free, family-friendly event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kona Coffee & Tea’s farm in Holualoa. The community is invited to pick the first coffee of the season, participate in picking competitions, and learn about the history and process of Kona coffee.

After eight months of ripening from blossoms, the first coffee cherry is ready for harvest. The morning will start with a light breakfast of 100% Kona coffee, tea, and pastries followed by a picking instruction and short introduction about the coffee’s journey from farm to cup. Participants will then be outfitted with picking gear and the picking will begin.

After weighing and inspection, harvested coffee cherries will be collected by Kona Coffee & Tea to be milled, dried, and roasted. Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories to picking teams who have harvested the ripest coffee cherries, the youngest picker, the oldest picker, and others. At noon, a light lunch will be provided to all participants.

SPONSORED VIDEO

This is an outdoor event with safety measures and social distancing guidelines in place. Face masks and respectful awareness of social distancing measures are required to participate. RSVPs are requested from all attendees. The number of attendees is limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis.

To RSVP and learn more, go online. Directions will be emailed to RSVP’d guests a week prior to the event. This event is open to all ages.