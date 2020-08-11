August 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 11, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 11, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 11, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov