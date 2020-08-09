DOH Reports 152 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Sunday reported 152 news cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,498 cases since testing began in late February.

A total of 131 cases have been reported on the Big Island. According to DOH numbers, 15 of those cases remain active. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases island by island, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 3,111

Maui: 185

Hawai‘i: 131

Kaua‘i: 48

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 239 people have been hospitalized as a result of coronavirus infection, while 31 have died. A total of 1,548 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.