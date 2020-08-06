CARES Act Funding Available Soon For Residents, Businesses

Federal CARES Act funding in the amount of $80 million will soon be available to aid Big Island residents and small businesses seeking assistance.

Hawai‘i County has partnered with local organizations to get the first $32 million into the community during the COVID-19 emergency.

Applications for the following programs will soon be available:

Business and Nonprofit Grants – Hawai‘i Island Credit Unions: Participating credit unions will provide up to $10,000 for unduplicated gap funding to support core operations, safe on-going and reopening costs, personal protective equipment, and training and technical assistance. The business or nonprofit must employ 50 people or less.

Individual Grants to Prevent Homelessness – Hawaiian Community Assets, Inc.: With participating partners to provide unduplicated emergency rent, lease or mortgage payments for households directly impacted by COVID-19.

Non-Governmental Utilities Assistance – Hawai‘i County Economic Opportunity Council: Up to $500 of unduplicated utility payment assistance to households directly impacted by COVID-19.

Applicants can visit www.hawaiicounty.gov/cares to see the required documentation needed for each program. The webpage will be updated when the applications are available in the next few weeks.

“Getting these funds into our community is extremely important,” said Mayor Harry Kim. “It is a small step towards addressing the issue of the economic pain experienced by families and businesses on the island.”

The County received 140 proposals for CARES Act programs seeking $130 million in funding. The county is currently working to finalize funding awards to local partners to establish additional assistance programs for community and family resilience, food assistance, and childcare. More details will follow.