Daily Hawai‘i Air Arrivals: 250 to Kona International Airport

More than 3,000 people arrived in Hawai‘i on Aug. 4.

Of the 250 people who arrived at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, 86 were visitors. Overall, there were five flights.

During this same time last year, approximately 38,000 passengers arrived in the state daily, including residents and visitors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. David Ige mandated a 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving from out of state starting March 26.

The mandate is slated to be modified on Sept. 1 to allow the option of bypassing quarantine if travelers test negative for the virus prior to their visit.

The table below shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state Aug. 4 and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation’s Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.