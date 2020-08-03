La‘i‘ōpua 2020 Offers Free Produce Bags

La‘i‘ōpua 2020 is offering free produce bags as part of its Mea Kanu Tuesdays program.

Those interested can pick up their free produce bags at the La‘i‘ōpua Center, which is located at 74-5210 at Keanalehu Drive in Kailua-Kona. The pickup will begin at 5 p.m. and continue as long as supplies last.

Those who wish to participate are asked to maintain social distancing by remaining in their vehicles, as volunteers will deliver produce bags directly to car windows.