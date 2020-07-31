HPD Renewing Request For Help on 2001 Unsolved Murder

Hawaiʻi Police Department is renewing its request for information about an unsolved murder from 2001.

On Jan. 31, 2001, the body of 19-year-old Kallen James Agliam was discovered in the Pepeʻekeo area in South Hilo.

South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a 5:17 p.m. call from a passerby that a body of a male was laying on the shoulder of the roadway of the old Hilo Coast Processing Plant Road. Officers located Agliam’s body and an autopsy later determined that Agliam died from a gunshot wound.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this case contact Detective Derek Morimoto of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2380, or by email at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.