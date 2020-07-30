July 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers, mainly before noon. High near 70. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 65. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers, mainly before noon. High near 80. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 71. East wind around 7 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind around 8 mph.

