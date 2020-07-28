HPD Arrests 15 for DUI Over the Last Week

By Big Island Now
July 28, 2020, 1:34 PM HST (Updated July 28, 2020, 1:34 PM)
Hawai`i Island police arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of July 20 through July 26, 2020. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 504 DUI arrests compared with 642 during the same period last year a decrease of 21.5%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua04
North Hilo12
South Hilo2133
Puna4110
Ka’u07
Kona6196
South Kohala243
North Kohala09
Island Total15504
There have been 440 major accidents so far this year compared with 551 during the same period last year, a decrease of 20.1%.

To date, there have been 11 fatal crashes resulting in 11 fatalities compared with 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 15.4% for fatal crashes and 15.4% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

