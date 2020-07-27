County Seeks Applicants for PONC Stewardship Grant Program

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation (P&R) is seeking applicants for stewardship grants to provide grants-in-aid for public safety maintenance and preservation of lands acquired by the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Fund (FUND) as stipulated in the Hawai‘i County Charter, Article 10, Section 10-16 (h).

Only nonprofits or organizations that operate under the umbrella of a 501(c)3 nonprofit shall be considered for a stewardship grant. In addition to the grant application, the applicant must also submit a detailed business plan for the project along with a signed agreement to file a written report within one year after receipt of funds on what has been accomplished and how the money was spent.

Below is a list of lands that P&R is currently accepting submissions.

District/Property Tax Map Key (3) District/Property Tax Map Key (3) Hāmākua South Kona Waipi‘o Lookout 4-8-04:06 Kealakekua 8-2-13:02 North Kohala 8-2-13:04 Hale o Kā‘ili 5-3-07:22 8-2-13:14 Pa‘o‘o 5-7-01:05 8-2-14:43 Kaiholena 5-8-01:11 Pa‘ikapahu 8-2-15:59 5-8-01:19 Puna 5-8-01:20 Pohoiki 1-3-08:34 5-8-01:21 1-3-08:97 5-8-01:22 Ka‘ū 5-8-01:24 Kahua Olohu 9-5-12:05 5-8-01:25 Waikapuna 9-5-07:16 North Kona Kāwā/Kawa‘a Bay 9-5-16:06 ‘O‘oma 7-3-09:04 9-5-16:25 Kīpapa Park 7-7-08:20 9-5-17:05 7-7-08:31 9-5-17:07

SPONSORED VIDEO

Applications and property information are available online at www.hawaiicounty.gov, by selecting Our County/Boards & Commissions/Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission Folder-/Stewardship Grant Program or at the P&R office located in the Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi Street, Suite 6, Hilo.

Applicants must comply with all provisions of Hawai‘i County Charter Article 10, Section 10-16 in addition to all applicable county, state, and federal laws. Grant awards are for one year. Groups seeking a multi-year project may re-apply each Aug. 1.

The deadline for completed applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, or postmarked by that date if sent by mail. Anyone with questions should contact Reid Sewake at 808-961-8311.