Watches and Warnings Updated As Douglas Approaches Hawaiian Islands

Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/25/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/25/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/25/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/25/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/25/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/25/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC



Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/25/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC



Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/25/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC



Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/25/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC



Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/25/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

UPDATE: 11 p.m. HST, July 25, 2020

The tropical storm warning for Kaua‘i County has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning.

A hurricane warning is in effect for O‘ahu and Kaua‘i County, including the islands of Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Hawai‘i County and Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A hurricane watch is in effect for Hawai‘i County, Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within the next 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument should monitor the progress of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, monitor products issued by the National Weather Service office in Honolulu.

At 11 p.m. HST, the center of Hurricane Douglas was located by reconnaissance aircraft near latitude 20.4° North, longitude 152.8° West. Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Douglas will pass dangerously close to the main Hawaiian Islands on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Douglas is forecast to remain near hurricane intensity as it passes the islands, necessitating a Hurricane Warning for Kaua‘i County.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.03 inches.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected on O‘ahu on Sunday and on Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau Sunday night, and remain possible across Maui County and the Big Island on Sunday. Tropical Storm conditions are expected across the Big Island and Maui County beginning early Sunday.

SURF: Large swells generated by Douglas will affect the Hawaiian Islands into Monday, producing life-threatening and potentially destructive surf along exposed shores.

STORM SURGE: The combination of higher than predicted water levels, dangerous storm surge and large breaking waves will raise water levels by as much as 3 feet above normal tides near the center of Douglas.

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands from early Sunday into Monday. Total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible from Maui County westward to Kaua‘i County, with the greatest amounts in elevated terrain. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding and landslides, as well as rapid water level rises on small streams. Douglas could produce 2 to 5 inches of rainfall over the northern half of the Big Island.