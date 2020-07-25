Hawai‘i County Port Conditions Set to Zulu

The US Coast Guard Captain of the Port set port condition ZULU for Hawai‘i County.

Port condition ZULU means gale force winds are predicted to arrive within 12 hours where ports status is closed to all inbound and outbound traffic.

Maui County anticipates setting to port condition ZULU at 8 p.m.

Honolulu County anticipates setting port condition ZULU early Sunday at 2 a.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kaua‘i County anticipates setting port condition ZULU at 8 a.m., Sunday.

The Coast Guard reminds mariners that facilities and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum. While port condition ZULU remains in effect, port facilities will be restricted until the storm has passed and crews complete damage assessment surveys.

During a press conference on Saturday USCG Capt. Arex Avanni advised the public to stay off the ocean or go to beach parks to watch the surf.