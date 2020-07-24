Social Media Influencer Arrested on O‘ahu for Breaking Quarantine

A social media influencer was arrested Friday morning for reportedly breaking the 14-day quarantine mandated by the state in effort stem the spread of COVID-19.

Anne S. Salamanca, 20, of Birmingham, Alabama, arrived in Honolulu on July 6, and four days later, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority learned she was out in public breaking the quarantine order. HTA informed the Investigations Division of the Department of the Attorney General. Special Agents were provided videos showing Salamanca dancing in a store and out dining with companions.

KITV reported yesterday that Salamanca has millions of social media followers and claimed in a video that a law enforcement officer told her that if she had proof of a negative COVID-19 test, it was OK for her to escape quarantine.

“None of my investigators would convey that information, as it is incorrect,” stated Attorney General Clare E. Connors. “The fact Ms. Salamanca has so many followers makes her actions that much more dangerous and concerning. The spread of misinformation can have very severe consequences during an emergency situation like we are in now.”

On Thursday, an anonymous caller identified the store where the 20-year-old was shown dancing. Special Agents contacted the retail establishment, which confirmed the report of her dancing there two days into her required quarantine period.

Salamanca was arrested in Waipahu and booked. Relatives bailed her out of jail after posting $2,000 on her behalf. She is the 24th person on O‘ahu arrested by the AG’s Office for violating the travel self-quarantine order.