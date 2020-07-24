Help Discount Fabric Warehouse Sew Face Masks for School-Aged Keiki

Discount Fabric Warehouse, along with the East Hawai‘i Friends of the Children’s Justice Center and in partnership with representatives from Hawai‘i Island schools, is working on collecting face masks for school-aged keiki on the Big Island.

Although only some children will be returning to campus on a regular basis, there is still a need for facial coverings for them.

“We are making masks for the schools to have backups,” Bill Miller, president of Discount Fabric Warehouse said. “So no child has to miss school because they don’t have a mask.”

From now through the end of August 2020, each person who brings in a minimum of 10 homemade masks suitable for children will receive a free 10-yard cut of elastic. There is a limit of one free cut per person per week, although there is no limit on how many masks can be brought in. Masks are needed for children in kindergarten through high school.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Patterns, instructions, and video tutorial links for various types of face masks can be found on the Discount Fabric Warehouse website.

The general consensus is tightly-woven cotton is the best choice due to its balance of breathable and washable qualities with particle-blocking abilities. Quilting cotton is commonly used.

It is also suggested that, if possible, adjustable elastic bands or ties be used so that the masks can be adjusted to fit the child. While the fabric face masks are not a substitute for medical masks or for washing your hands with soap and water, they can help slow the spread of the virus.

For more information, contact Discount Fabric Warehouse at [email protected] for general information regarding the drive, or Heather Dansdill, Principal of Hilo Intermediate.