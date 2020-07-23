Douglas to Approach Hawaiian Islands Sunday

Douglas is forecasted to approach the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday, experts report.

In an 11 a.m. report from the National Hurricane Center, experts anticipate little change in strength to the advancing Category 3 hurricane, with gradual weakening expected to begin on Friday and continue through the weekend.

Now approximately 1,235 miles east-southeast of Hilo, the National Hurricane Center reports winds have increased to near 125 mph with higher gusts.

Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a gradual decrease in forward speed and a slight turn toward the west.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time.