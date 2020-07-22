Mayor Kim Clarifies Mask Wearing Requirements

Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim issued his 10th Emergency Rule on Coronavirus Wednesday, clarifying mask-wearing requirements on the Big Island.

Face masks remain required in most public settings, except for those with health conditions that make wearing a mask dangerous. Under the rule, a business or organization may refuse to allow entry or service to a worker, customer, or patron that refuses to wear a face covering.

“Wearing a face covering in public is so important,” Kim said. “These coverings protect each other from possible infection from COVID-19.”

The mayor added there is evidence that communities in which the wearing of face coverings is widespread have lower rates of COVID-19 infection.

“The more people understand that wearing a face covering is crucial, the sooner the virus will have fewer people to infect, and the sooner life can start to return to normal,” Kim said. “Everyone must wear a face covering in public as a matter of course to keep us all safe.”

Social distancing is another key component that Rule No. 10 maintains. Gatherings remain limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, with six feet of social distancing maintained between persons.