DWS Issues Water Conservation Notice For Pāpa‘ikou

Effectively immediately, the Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply is asking all of its Pāpa‘ikou customers to conserve water.

This use restriction resulted from unexpected electrical equipment malfunctions and will remain in place until further notice, DWS said in a press release. Customers at higher elevations may experience low to no water pressure.

Crews are currently working to fix the equipment, the release continued.

Watering of lawns, irrigation of ground cover, washing of vehicles, and other unnecessary water uses should be stopped immediately, DWS said.

For assistance, call 808-961-8050 or 808-961-8790 during normal business hours, 808-961‑8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email [email protected].