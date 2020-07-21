Big Island Offers Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

Hawai‘i County services have been limited throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of that, household hazardous waste collection events will be held between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates at the following locations:

Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Waiākea High School Parking Lot B (entry via Poʻokela Parkway).

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Kealakehe High School Parking Lot (entry via Pū‘ohulihuli Street)

The County of Hawai‘i’s Department of Environmental Management holds these regular collection events, at no charge to the public, so households can conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects both public health and the environment.

Acceptable household hazardous waste includes automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and pesticides. Reusable latex paint will not be accepted at the Hilo and Kailua-Kona events.

For a more complete list of acceptable or unacceptable household hazardous waste, go online. The website includes other useful information on solid waste diversion and recycling.

These events are for household-generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency, non-profit agency, or farm wastes are prohibited by law. No latex paint, no electronic waste, and no tires will be accepted.

Social/physical distancing rules for household hazardous waste collection events are as follows:

Remain in your vehicle unless directed by authorized personnel.

Prior to arriving at the event, place your HHW items in your trunk or truck bed. Make sure your trunk can be unlocked or opened remotely. If you don’t have a trunk or truck bed, it is preferred that you place your materials in the unlocked and unoccupied backseat area.

Due to infection transmission hazards, all containers brought to the event will not be returned and should be disposable. If you want to keep your container, transfer the material into a safe disposable container prior to the event.

To minimize interactions, please label your HHW items (if possible) and make sure that your HHW items are easily distinguishable and separate from anything else in your trunk or truck bed.

Facial masks and six-foot social distancing is required.

If you are feeling ill or showing symptoms of illness, postpone your participation in the event or designate someone else to drop off your materials.

If you are unable to attend the Hilo or Kealakehe HHW collection events, the next scheduled collection events are in Waimea and Pāhoa in March 2021.

If you have any questions regarding these HHW collection events, contact Chris Chin-Chance, recycling specialist with the Department of Environmental Management, at 808-961-8554, or send an email to [email protected].