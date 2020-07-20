Fresh Produce, Meal Bundle Bags Scheduled This Week

Laʻiʻōpua Center’s meal bundle of the week is Ritz Cracker Chicken Casserole.

The ingredients for the meal can be picked up at the center on Thursday, located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive.

Also coming up is the Laʻiʻōpua 2020 (L2020) fresh produce bags on Tuesday. Bags on each day will be handed out starting at 5 p.m. until supplies last.

During these food pickups, L2020 asks residents to stay in their vehicles and volunteers will bring the items to them. Residents will get one bag per vehicle.

L2020 provides social, recreational, vocational, economic, educational and cultural opportunities and infrastructure to the communities of the Kealakehe Ahupua’a.