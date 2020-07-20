DOH Identifies 12 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Monday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 across all islands, bringing the statewide total to 1,393.

DOH identified one new case on the Big Island Monday, where the department says 10 cases remain active. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases geographically on each island, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 1,079

Maui: 135

Hawai‘i: 114

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 22

To date, 150 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 24 have died. A total of 1,057 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.