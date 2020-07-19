DOH Reports 28 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,381.

Two new cases were reported on the Big Island, where 13 cases remain active, according to DOH numbers. The state’s virus tracker maps cases geographically and can be accessed by clicking here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 1,065

Maui: 135

Hawai‘i: 113

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 3

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 22

To date, 150 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 24 people have died. A total of 1,043 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.