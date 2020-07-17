COVID-19 Related Deaths Reach 24 Statewide

The death of an elderly O‘ahu woman, with underlying conditions, on Thursday brings the COVID-19 death toll to 24 statewide.

Hawai‘i Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson once again joined the entire community in extending sympathies to the woman’s family and friends.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“It strikes at all of our hearts, each and every time we have to report another casualty of COVID-19. Please be safe and practice all precautions. People who have been sick with this disease and tragically the victims of coronavirus and their loved ones, deserve that respect and care from each and everyone one of us in Hawai‘i,” Anderson said.

As of July 17, there were 23 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,334.