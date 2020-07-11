Salvation Army to Host School Supply Drive for Keiki

The Salvation Army will be holding supply drives to collect back-to-school items for keiki in need.

There will be drives in Hilo and Kona. Backpacks are the most needed item. Other supplies requested include colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators and wide-ruled binder paper.

“We encourage our island communities to step up and help our keiki in need as families begin preparations for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year,” said Major Jeff Martin, Divisional Leader, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “The cost of many items on traditional back-to-school lists can be out of reach for many families and our goal is to help make sure each keiki has the supplies they need to succeed.”

The supply in Hilo will take place at the Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps, located at 219 Ponahawai St. Supply donations will be collected by appointment until July 15. For more information, call 808-935-1277.

A drive-through donation dropoff is also scheduled for July 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Salvation Army Kona Corps, located on 75-223 Kalani St. in Kailua-Kona, will conduct a supply drive until Aug. 14. Donations can be dropped Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Lt. Raghel Santiago at 808-326-2330 or email [email protected]

For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.