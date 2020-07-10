Several County Pools to Reopen with New Rules

Several county pools will reopen starting July 13.

County officials closed the pools in March to protect the public from the potential spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the county moved to reopen its economy and services, the pools have remained closed to evaluate best health practices in an effort to protect pool staff and patrons.

All pools will operate on modified schedules with interim rules and use procedures in place. Available days/hours may be expanded in the coming weeks provided COVID-19 public health conditions and other variables are amenable to such.

The following pools will each provide 45-minute time slots for individual lap swimming at 9-11 a.m., 1-3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis on the assigned days.

Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium; 808-961-8698; Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center; 808-965-2700; Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday

Kona Community Aquatic Center “KCAC;” 808-327-3500; Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Konawaena Swimming Pool; 808-323-3252; Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Kohala Swimming Pool; 808-889-6933; Wednesday/Thursday/Friday

Pāhala Swimming Pool; 808-928-8177; Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Honoka‘a Swimming Pool will remain closed due to active construction work. NAS Swimming Pool, which is currently the site of the Hale Hanakahi Shelter program, will remain closed.

Laupāhoehoe Swimming Pool will reopen later upon resolution of recurring water clarity issues, which are being addressed.

The COVID-19 Modified Pool Rules will be posted at each facility and accompany this press release as a separate document. For more information contact the Department of Parks and Recreation Aquatics Section at 808-961-8740.