Political Signage Restricted to Certain Areas, DPW Says

It’s election season in Hawai‘i, and political signs are a common sight.

However, the County Department of Public Works said while signs are allowed on private property, they are not allowed in the county right of way or at county facility properties, per County Code. Encroachments in county right of ways have the potential to impair vehicular, bicycle, and pedestrian sight distances.

Section 22-2.6 of the Hawai‘i County Code states that “no person shall construct, place, leave, deposit, erect, or install any privately owned signs, handbills, posters or other related advertising material on or above any county street. Private signs and other advertising materials are prohibited and shall be subject to immediate removal by the Department of Public Works.”

Crews from the DPW Highways Division will remove any non-compliant signs in county right of ways and/or at county facility properties and store them at district baseyards until Nov. 3, 2020, which is election day. Removed signs can be reclaimed at the respective DPW Highways baseyard in the district where the signs were located. DPW Highways baseyards are open Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If there are any questions or concerns, call Rana Rodillas at the Highways Division Administration office at 808-961-8349.