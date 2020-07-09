Above Average Rainfall Recorded on Kona Slopes in June

The Kona slopes received above-average rainfall in June while most leeward areas in the state saw drier conditions resulting in drought.

According to the monthly rainfall report from the National Weather Service, atmospheric conditions were stable through most of the month of June with generally low daily rainfall totals statewide.

“Not surprisingly, most leeward areas had drier than average conditions,” the report states. “The sole exception is the Kona slopes region of the Big Island.”

Kona is the only leeward area in the state with a wet season during the summer. Data from the Kona slopes indicated mostly near to above-average monthly totals, with Honaunau and Kealakekua having their highest June totals since 1997.

The report indicates that some farmers described muddy conditions that were adversely affecting operations.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The windward side of the island was much drier with gages in the Hāmākua, Hilo, and Puna areas reporting mostly near to below-average monthly totals.

The Ka‘ū District had a wide range of conditions with some sites reporting above-average totals and others at less than 50% of the June average. The USGS’ rain gage at Kawainui Stream had the highest monthly total of 10.79 inches (109% of average) and the highest daily total of 2.45 inches on June 10.

Big Island rainfall totals for 2020 through the end of June remained near to above average at most of the gages. The USGS’ Saddle Road Quarry gage had the highest year-to-date total of 105.62 inches (152% of average).