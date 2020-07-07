Hawaiian Launches Travel Assistance Program for College Students

Hawaiian Airlines has established a new travel assistance program for college students returning to school in the fall in an effort to ease the transition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students registered for fall classes at Chaminade University, Hawai‘i Pacific University (HPU) and the University of Hawai‘i (UH) may receive a 5% fare discount on its transpacific flights and two complimentary checked bags. The airline will also match HawaiianMiles that universities opt to purchase through the end of the year to provide additional travel support for students and their families.

A special portal is available via their universities through Dec. 31. Understanding travel plans may change, students will also be able to reschedule flights without change fees.

“We are delighted to welcome onboard local, out-of-state and international students attending Hawai‘i universities so they can arrive refreshed and ready to resume their studies or begin their higher education,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president for global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines. “We always look forward to bringing students to Hawai‘i at the start of a new semester, and it will be a specially rewarding experience for us this year.”

Univeristies across the country shuttered their classrooms and moved to online instruction in March to stem the spread of COVID-19. The virus forced an economic shutdown, resulting in lost jobs and businesses.

University presidents expressed their gratitude toward Hawaiian Airlines’ generosity.

“Our students are excited to return to campus for fall and, given that HPU students come from every state and numerous countries, this generous offer from Hawaiian Airlines will provide relief to many of our families,” said HPU President John Gotanda. “Moving steadily toward a more normal way of living here in Hawai‘i includes bringing back the university students who add so much to our community. We greatly appreciate Hawaiian Airlines’ commitment both to our broader community and to the HPU ‘ohana.”

UH President David Lassner said he is grateful for the generosity of Hawaiian Airlines and their willingness to assist students and their families as they face unprecedented challenges in this new normal.

The universities are looking forward to welcoming their student body.

“For many of our out-of-state, returning students, Hawaiʻi is home and we are anxious to welcome them back to campus and reunite as ‘ohana,” said Chaminade University President Lynn Babington. “This program will provide much-needed savings, peace of mind and special consideration to our families as we learn to thrive in a new normal together.”

Hawaiian, which currently offers daily nonstop flights between Honolulu and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, will resume additional U.S. mainland routes next week and in August. It plans to restart international flights when countries begin reopening for travel. The airline continues to operate the best network of Neighbor Island flights offering convenient connectivity between Honolulu, Līhu‘e, Kahului, Kona, Hilo, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i.