July 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

July 06, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 6, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated July 6, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov