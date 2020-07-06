DOH Reports 7 New Cases of COVID-19 Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,030.

DOH reported one new case of COVID-19 on the Big Island Monday where, according to state numbers as of noon, seven cases remain active. Cases can be tracked by their general locations via the DOH virus map.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 750

Maui: 128

Hawai‘i: 94

Kaua‘i: 40

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 18

To date, 119 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 19 have died. A total of 781 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.