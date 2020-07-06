8 People Arrested for DUI Over Holiday Weekend

Over the past two years, 16 people were arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence during the Fourth of July holiday.

The July 4 weekend is one of the deadliest on U.S. roadways. Here on the Big Island, there have been no fatalities during this time period over the past two years.

In 2019, eight people were arrested for DUI, said Torey Keltner, Traffic Services Program Manager for Hawai’i Police Department. Officers arrested the same amount of individuals this year.

“Even with the COVID-19 outbreak officers continue to enforce Traffic Offenses and particularly the OVUII violations,” Keltner said.

During the week of June 29, through July 5, police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 449 DUI arrests compared with 577 during the same period last year a decrease of 22.2%.

There have been 403 major accidents so far this year compared with 479 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.9 percent.

To date, there were 10 fatal crashes, resulting in 10 fatalities, compared with 13 fatal crashes, resulting in 13 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 23.1% for fatal crashes, and 23.1 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.