1 New COVID-19 Case Reported on Big Island Overnight

One COVID-19 case was identified overnight in Hawai‘i County bringing the number of active cases now to six as of today. One person is hospitalized.

According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, the case was travel-related.

“The majority of states in our country continue to see an increase of large numbers of people being infected by the virus,” civil defense reports. “Numbers also show an increase of people being admitted to hospitals.”

As of Saturday, the state of Hawai‘i had 24 newly reported cases with a cumulative total of 999. The statewide COVID-19 case count will be updated at noon today.