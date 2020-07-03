Nonprofit Offers Funding For Extra-Curricular Activities

A newly organized non-profit named Little Big Tots Foundation is accepting applications beginning July 1, 2020, for families with children that want to, or currently are, enrolled in extra-curricular activities.

These activities include any program like youth sports, art, music, dance, Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts, and more. The foundation is helping families transition their children back into the post-coronavirus society.

Little Big Tots will pay for the activity program fees for any eligible family up to $100. Applications will be available by emailing [email protected] or by calling 808-796-1106 for more information.