UH Releases COVID-19 Guidelines For All Campuses

The University of Hawai‘i on Wednesday released its interim COVID-19 guidelines for the 2020-21 school year. They will apply to all 10 campuses across the state.

The interim guidelines cover multiple aspects of operations, and each campus will develop its own operational plan taking into consideration its unique location, facilities, program needs, and available resources, according to a UH press release. Work on the campus plans has been underway since May, and each campus is expected to make further announcements in the coming weeks.

Some of the basic guidelines include:

Wearing facial coverings when interacting in-person with others – and when indoors, in common areas and where physical distancing is not possible

Staying home when ill or possibly exposed to the virus, washing hands regularly and practicing physical distancing

Safety practices to screen, report, monitor and manage COVID-19 cases

Regular cleaning and disinfecting of buildings, classrooms, workspaces, and frequently touched surfaces and/or equipment Providing cleaning/sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer in each classroom and sanitizing dispensers located at classroom building entryways

Campus signage promoting commonly recommended guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Reducing the number of in-person courses by using online and hybrid options while ensuring students can achieve the same learning objectives regardless of instructional format Reconfiguring classrooms and work environments to meet the recommended 6 feet of social distance and installing physical barriers such as plexiglass at public-facing transaction counters and where 6-foot social distancing is difficult or not possible

Controlling the flow of people within buildings by adjusting entry and exit points

Modifications to residence halls and campus eateries to ensure access to student support services, protocols for food handling

Guidance on facilities usage for campus and non-campus events

Providing resources for mental health support, coping with stress and assisting individuals in domestic violence situations

The first day of classes for the Fall 2020 semester is Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

“It is a monumental task to prepare for an unprecedented semester, and I thank the teams that have come together to enable these initial guidelines, which represent a significant step forward in ensuring safe environments for our campus communities,” said UH President David Lassner. “Of course, the single best way we protect ourselves and each other is to follow the now basic rules in preventing the spread of COVID-19 — staying home when you’re sick, wearing face coverings, washing your hands regularly, and maintaining safe physical distancing.”

The full guidelines are available online.