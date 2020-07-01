Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council to hold virtual meeting

The public is invited to virtually attend the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary advisory council GoToWebinar in a couple of weeks.

On July 14, 8:30-11:30 a.m., the council will meet to introduce new and returning members, have presentations on advisory council guidelines, sanctuary updates, and discussions on potential council action topics, and address questions from members and the public. Public comment will be taken at approximately 10:30 a.m. Those interested in speaking during the virtual meeting are asked to sign up in advance.

The sanctuary is administered by a partnership of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the State of Hawai‘i through the Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR). The sanctuary works to protect humpback whales through research, education, conservation and stewardship.

To register for the webinar, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5189333551313546256

SPONSORED VIDEO

Anyone who would like to provide public comment anonymously, may email a comment to [email protected] or type a comment into the Question box and ask for it to be read anonymously during the assigned time.

For more information on the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, visit http://hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov.