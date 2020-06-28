DOH Reports 27 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Department of Health reported 27 new cases overnight, bringing the statewide total to 899. The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 636

Maui: 123

Hawai‘i: 87

Kaua‘i: 37

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 16

To date, 110 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 18 have died. A total of 719 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The state’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center said Sunday’s spike in case numbers is largely due to a cluster of 17 Honolulu cases all associated with attending a funeral. All are in isolation.

Contact tracing also identified six cases in Leeward O‘ahu associated with known clusters, and all of those cases are also in isolation, the state said.

In addition to the 23 O‘ahu cases, DOH identified two new Kaua‘i cases associated with a known cluster reported last week, one case on Maui, and a case on Hawai‘i Island associated with travel to Georgia.

“It’s important to celebrate life and share life events, whether it’s remembering someone who has passed or gathering with others in practicing a common faith, and doing so safely will protect our loved ones and the entire community,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park, chief of the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division, said in a statement.

“Safe practices including physical distancing, wearing of masks, and frequent hand washing are critically important during these times, and especially when we are with others outside of our daily household.”