HPD Releases Portion of Big Island Wanted List

The following is a portion of the Big Island wanted list.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.

Joseph P. Cherney, 40, Pāhoa

Kelly K. Ching, 47, Kailua-Kona

Owen K. Ching, 38, Kamuela

David K. Cho, 41, Ocean View

Linda K. Chong Tim, 42, Hilo

Nainoa Chong, 22, Hilo

Kanaloa H.C. Chong-Kalima, 34, Kailua-Kona

Chauncey K. Chow, 33, Kailua-Kona

David T. Chow, 50, Mountain View

Frank Choy, 51, Captain Cook

Amy N. Christensen, 25, Hilo

Caitlyn T. Christensen, 35, Pāhoa

K T.N. Christian, 51, Pāhoa

Paul T. Christian, 47, Pāhoa

Timothy P. Christman, 48, Waikoloa

Theresa L. Christmann, 48, Kailua-Kona

Kitty Ann Chryst, 49, Kailua-Kona

Sabrina S. Chu, 41, Kailua-Kona

John Henry H.K. Chung, 36, Hilo

Edmund D. Chunghoon, 67, Holualoa

Kimberly Churchill, 57, Morro Bay, CA

Zachary A. Cillino, 29, Pāhoa

Christopher M. Cisneros, 40, Pāhoa

Clarinda Cisneros, 37, Kea‘au

Nicolas Cisneros, 34, Hilo

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.