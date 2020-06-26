HPD Releases Portion of Big Island Wanted List

HPD Releases Portion of Big Island Wanted ListJune 26, 2020, 10:19 AM HST (Updated June 26, 2020, 10:19 AM)
The following is a portion of the Big Island wanted list.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.
Joseph P. Cherney, 40, Pāhoa
Kelly K. Ching, 47, Kailua-Kona
Owen K. Ching, 38, Kamuela
David K. Cho, 41, Ocean View
Linda K. Chong Tim, 42, Hilo
Nainoa Chong, 22, Hilo
Kanaloa H.C. Chong-Kalima, 34, Kailua-Kona
Chauncey K. Chow, 33, Kailua-Kona
David T. Chow, 50, Mountain View
Frank Choy, 51, Captain Cook
Amy N. Christensen, 25, Hilo
Caitlyn T. Christensen, 35, Pāhoa
K T.N. Christian, 51, Pāhoa
Paul T. Christian, 47, Pāhoa
Timothy P. Christman, 48, Waikoloa
Theresa L. Christmann, 48, Kailua-Kona
Kitty Ann Chryst, 49, Kailua-Kona
Sabrina S. Chu, 41, Kailua-Kona
John Henry H.K. Chung, 36, Hilo
Edmund D. Chunghoon, 67, Holualoa
Kimberly Churchill, 57, Morro Bay, CA
Zachary A. Cillino, 29, Pāhoa
Christopher M. Cisneros, 40, Pāhoa
Clarinda Cisneros, 37, Kea‘au
Nicolas Cisneros, 34, Hilo
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.