Sign Up Available for Summer Senior Classes

Kūpuna are invited to register for the summer session of senior recreation classes provided by the Elderly Activities Division of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the county has made implemented a few changes to ensure the health and safety of participants and staff. There will be reduced class sizes, limited class offerings, and safety requirements to protect the health of participants, instructors and County staff.

Classes, such as sewing, ukulele, bonsai, ceramics, various types of dance and exercise and others will be offered in Hilo, Puna/Ka‘ū and West Hawai‘i beginning the week of July 6 running through the week of Sept. 7.

Information on classes being offered this session may be found at Kamanā Senior Center, Kea‘au Community Center, the Department of Parks and Recreation’s office at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center and online via the “Modified Summer Classes” link on the following webpage: https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/elderly-activities.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Classes are limited to one class per person and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Late registrations will not be accepted. Only one registration form will be accepted per person. Registration will be taken at the following locations only for the classes being held in the respective geographic areas:

Puna/Ka‘ū classes: Kea‘au Community Center at 16-186 Pili Mua Street, June 25 at 8 a.m to noon .

West Hawai‘i classes: West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Building B at 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, June 25 at 8 a.m to noon.

Hilo classes: Kamanā Senior Center at 127 Kamanā Street , June 26 at 8 a.m. to noon.

The registration for Hilo & Puna/Ka‘ū classes only will be set up for drive-thru services only. Interested persons are asked to follow all posted signs and heed the direction of traffic control staff and park in a designated location. Staff will then assist with registration paperwork at each person’s vehicle. Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicle.

Information on classes being offered this session may be found at Kamanā Senior Center, Kea‘au Community Center, the Department of Parks and Recreation’s office at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center and online via the “Modified Summer Classes” link on the following webpage: https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/elderly-activities

For more information contact the Department of Parks and Recreation Elderly Activities Division at 808-961-8710.