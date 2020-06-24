DOH Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases

DOH Reports 16 New COVID-19 CasesJune 24, 2020, 12:08 PM HST (Updated June 24, 2020, 12:08 PM)
‹
›×
Hawai‘i Department of Health has identified 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 835.
Hawaii Island currently has three active cases. According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, the latest case was travel-related.
The 14-day quarantine for inter-island travel was lifted a week ago. The mandate remains in place for mainland and transpacific travelers. Thirty-two visitors arrived at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport on June. 23.
Here are the number of cases by county:
SPONSORED VIDEO
Hawai‘i County: 86
Honolulu County: 584
Kaua‘i County: 29
Maui: 122
DOH has released 686 individuals from isolation.