DOH Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases

Hawai‘i Department of Health has identified 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 835.

Hawaii Island currently has three active cases. According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, the latest case was travel-related.

The 14-day quarantine for inter-island travel was lifted a week ago. The mandate remains in place for mainland and transpacific travelers. Thirty-two visitors arrived at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport on June. 23.

Here are the number of cases by county:

Hawai‘i County: 86

Honolulu County: 584

Kaua‘i County: 29

Maui: 122

DOH has released 686 individuals from isolation.