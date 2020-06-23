Hawai’i County Expands Emergency Loan Eligibility

Hawai’i County has relaxed eligibility requirements for emergency personal loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s Emergency Resilience Loan Program offers financial counseling and zero-interest loans. Those loans were initially available to ALICE (asset-limited, income-constrained, employed) residents who reside on Hawai’i Island and have lost income due to COVID-19. The program is now open to those with incomes below ALICE levels.

# Household Members Maximum Annual Household Income Each Additional Household Member 1 $33,296 Add $13,215 for Each Household Member above 8 persons 2 $49,548 3 $65,800 4 $82,052 5 $95,267 6 $108,482 7 $121,697 8 $134,911

So far, the county has reported that more than $123,000 in emergency zero-interest loans have been approved for workers and entrepreneurs. Maximum loan amounts are $2,500 for individual workers and $5,000 for self-employed persons. Funding is provided by the County of Hawai’i and the Hawai’i Community Foundation.

Local community development nonprofits Hawaiian Community Assets (HCA) and Hawai’i Community Lending (HCL) are administering the program on behalf of the County. HCL provides the loans, while HCA delivers financial counseling to every borrower.

“The Resilience Loan Program saw a steady stream of applicants from day one because the financial impact of this pandemic has been extraordinary,” said Council Member Ashley Kierkiewicz, who introduced measures to establish and fund the program. “We reviewed the data and pivoted the program’s approach so we can help more families and entrepreneurs get access to important capital and financial empowerment to weather this crisis.”

For more information or to see if you qualify, call 808-934-0801. To apply for a Hawai’i County Emergency Resilience Loan, visit www.HawaiianCommunity.net.

Persons without internet access or a computer are encouraged to call 808-934-0801 to complete an application over the phone.