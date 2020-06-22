Nearly $1 Million in Community Development Block Grants Coming to Big Island

Nearly $1 million in block grant funding is on its way to the Big Island, and the county is asking the public for proposals for its distribution.

Hawaiʻi County’s Office of Housing and Community Development is set to receive approximately $978,184 in the second allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant funding as part of the federal COVID-19 CARES Act.

Under the program, grants or loan assistance may be used by eligible public agencies and private nonprofit organizations to prevent, prepare, and respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are intended to target public health, housing, and economic recovery needs in Hawaiʻi County that benefit low- and moderate-income persons.

Projects could include constructing testing, diagnosis or treatment facilities, supporting new businesses or business expansion to create jobs in response to COVID-19, improving facilities to support social distancing and increased sanitation, and expanding microenterprises that address specific needs during quarantine related to medical assistance, food delivery, cleaning, and other essential services.

Special preference will be given to proposed projects meeting the urgent needs of low-income and moderate-income persons affected by COVID-19 as well as those that aid in stimulating the local economy.

The proposal forms and federal guidelines covering the eligible activities are now available online at www.hawaiicounty.gov/office-of-housing/. They can also be found at the County Office of Housing and Community Development locations in Hilo and Kailua-Kona. Original proposals with supporting documentation, plus two copies, must be received by 4:30 p.m. on July 13, 2020.

For questions regarding the application and submittal process, contact the OHCD at 808-961-8379 or by email at [email protected].