Puna Man Taken into Custody in connection to Murder Investigation

The landlord of a home in Hawaiian Shores has been taken into custody on second-degree murder after reportedly beating one of his tenants with a baseball bat.

According to Hawai‘i Police Department, officers responded to the Puna home just before 7 a.m. after receiving a report that someone had been struck in the head with a bat. When they arrived on scene, officers found a man with traumatic injuries to his head and face.

The victim was still alive at this point, said HPD’s Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins and CPR was administered. The man, identified to be in his mid-30s, was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at around noon.

As detectives were headed out to the scene, Amon-Wilkins said, Stanley Cummins, identified as the suspect by a witness, arrived at the Pāhoa Police Station at approximately 8:30 p.m.

“He said he was there to turn himself in and evidence,” Amon-Wilkins said.

Cummins, 51, was taken into custody without incident.

Amon-Wilkins said Cummins owns the home where the man was found. the victim was one of his tenants.

“We don’t know what started it,” Amon-Wilkins said of the reported assault.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2383 or [email protected] or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.